Creatives were set to come together for a night of music, spoken word poetry, comedy and more at the Basement below City Screen, off Coney Street, on Saturday, January 27.

But high river levels on the nearby Ouse meant the event - hosted by Navigators Art and Performance - was cancelled.

It has been rearranged for Friday, February 23, at 7pm.

Richard Kitchen, one of the Navigators Art and Performance founders, describes the group as a ‘fluid collective’ bringing together people in York with shared interests in the arts.

On what to expect at the event he told The Press: “Good music, good words, good laughs.”

Tickets are priced at £10, which goes towards funding the event and paying the artists.

The Basement gig follows a folk night the group held at the Black Swan in Peasholme Green last month.