A young man was found collapsed on the ground near a main road in York, the fire service said.
Firefighters discovered the man in Holgate Road at 11.52pm yesterday (Saturday, February 10).
“Crews administrated first aid using their IEC (immediate emergency care) kit to treat injuries of patient until paramedics arrived on scene to takeover,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
