A crash closed a road in North Yorkshire.

Garnet Lane in Tadcaster was closed overnight due to the accident.

It was closed both ways between the A659 and Moor Lane, the AA says.

Kirsty Poskitt, North Yorkshire Councillor for Tadcaster, said the road reopened this morning (Sunday, February 11).

She urged people to avoid speculation until the police provide a statement.

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police for more information.