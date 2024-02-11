Police are urging drivers heading to the North Yorkshire coast to avoid a main road due to standing water after heavy rainfall.

The water is on the A165 between Gristhorpe and Cayton Bay.

“There are likely to be other roads affected so please take care and adjust your speed accordingly,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson warned.

The message comes as flooding hits York with three flood warnings in place for the city.

A yellow warning for rain from the Met Office is in place until 12pm.

Forecasters say flooding of a “few homes and businesses is possible”.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer,” a Met Office spokesperson added.