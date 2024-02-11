The water is on the A165 between Gristhorpe and Cayton Bay.

“There are likely to be other roads affected so please take care and adjust your speed accordingly,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson warned.

The message comes as flooding hits York with three flood warnings in place for the city.

A yellow warning for rain from the Met Office is in place until 12pm.

Forecasters say flooding of a “few homes and businesses is possible”.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer,” a Met Office spokesperson added.