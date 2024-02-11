Police are urging drivers heading to the North Yorkshire coast to avoid a main road due to standing water after heavy rainfall.
The water is on the A165 between Gristhorpe and Cayton Bay.
“There are likely to be other roads affected so please take care and adjust your speed accordingly,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson warned.
The message comes as flooding hits York with three flood warnings in place for the city.
A yellow warning for rain from the Met Office is in place until 12pm.
Forecasters say flooding of a “few homes and businesses is possible”.
“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer,” a Met Office spokesperson added.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article