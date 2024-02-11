The Environment Agency warns flooding is expected at riverside properties through York from Lendal Bridge to Millenium Bridge, including St George’s Field Car Park.

Areas most at risk include properties in Queen's Staith, King’s Staith, South Esplanade, Friars Terrace and Tower Place.

Rowntree Park remains closed due to flooding.

Flooding is also expected at properties on low lying land near the River Foss upstream of Yearsley Baths, the Environment Agency warns.

Dame Judi Dench Walk in York flooded this morning (Sun, Feb 11) (Image: Dylan Connell)

Areas most at risk include homes and businesses from Strensall to Yearsley Baths.

At 9.45am the Ouse was at 3.15m at the Viking Recorder – 1.9m is the top of the river’s normal range.

The Environment Agency expects the river to start rising from 2pm and peak at 3.80m tomorrow morning.

At 9.45am the Foss was at 8.15m at the Foss Barrier and rising – 7.9m is the top of the river’s normal range.

More rain is expected this morning changing to clouds and sunny intervals by lunchtime.

“We will continue to monitor levels closely,” an Environment Agency spokesperson said.

“Consider putting your flood plan into action.

“You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”