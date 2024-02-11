A man was treated by paramedics after a pan fire at a home in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.

Two fire crews were called to the scene in York Road, Knaresborough, at 1.47am today (Sunday, February 11).

Firefighters provided oxygen to the man and left him in the hands of ambulance paramedics, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“Crews isolated the cooker, removed the pan and ventilated the property,” they explained.