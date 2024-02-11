Emergency services are on the scene as flooding hits a home in North Yorkshire.
Crews have been at the home in South Milford, near Selby, since 4.55am today (Sunday, February 11).
The flooding is affecting the property’s electrics.
“Crews are currently on scene removing water using a light portable pump,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article