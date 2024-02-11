Firefighters were called to a chimney fire in a North Yorkshire town.
A crew was on the scene in Langton Road, Norton, at 6.54pm yesterday (Saturday, February 10).
They extinguished the fire - confined to the chimney pot - using a hose reel.
“This was accessed using a nine-metre ladder and working at height equipment,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“The second pot was checked for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.
“Crews also used a hearth kit and chimney rods.
“The fire was believed to be caused by an accumulation of soot and a safe and well was carried out by crews.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article