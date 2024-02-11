A crew was on the scene in Langton Road, Norton, at 6.54pm yesterday (Saturday, February 10).

They extinguished the fire - confined to the chimney pot - using a hose reel.

“This was accessed using a nine-metre ladder and working at height equipment,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“The second pot was checked for hotspots using a thermal imaging camera.

“Crews also used a hearth kit and chimney rods.

“The fire was believed to be caused by an accumulation of soot and a safe and well was carried out by crews.”