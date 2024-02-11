Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman stuck between a wall and garden fence in North Yorkshire.
A crew was on the scene in Bondgate, Helmsley, at 1.11am today (Sunday, February 11).
They released the woman and left her with her family, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“Crews used crew power and left female in care of family members,” they explained.
