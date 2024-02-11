Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman stuck in mud five metres down a ravine in North Yorkshire.

Crews were called to the scene in Woodland Ravine, Scarborough, at 3.38am today (Sunday, February 11).

They rescued the woman and left her in the care of her family and friends, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

“Crews rescue the female using drag sheets, throw lines and crew power,” they explained.