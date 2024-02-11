Firefighters rushed to the scene after a vehicle caught fire on a major road in North Yorkshire.
Two fire crews were called to the scene at 4.40pm yesterday (Saturday, February 10) between junctions 51 and 50 on the A1 motorway near Leeming Bar.
“Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and completed a thermal inspection after to check hotspots,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
