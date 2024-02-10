Emergency services were called after a car caught fire in York.
Two fire crews and police officers were on the scene in Huntington about 2.15pm today (Saturday, February 10).
Everyone was out of the vehicle when the firefighters arrived, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The crews extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a foam branch, they added.
“The incident was left in the hands of police,” the service spokesperson said.
