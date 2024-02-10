Forecasters warn that heavy rain will cause disruption from 7pm today (Saturday, February 10).

The warning is in place until 12pm tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesperson said spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer and bus and train services will be disrupted.

It comes as parts of York near the Ouse – including King’s Staith and Queen’s Staith – are flooded today after previous snow and rain.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for riverside properties through the city from Lendal Bridge to Millennium Bridge.

Flooding is also expected from Naburn Lock to Selby, they say.

Flooding in King's Staith this morning (Sat, Feb 10) (Image: Dylan Connell)

"We will continue to monitor levels closely," a spokesperson for the agency said.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."