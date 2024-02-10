Police have issued a warning to parents after seizing cannabis sweets they say are “typically sold to kids” in North Yorkshire.
Officers in Harrogate seized the food containing the Class B drug after carrying out a drug warrant.
They were inside bags that look like sweets, including those with packaging branded: “Wonka gummies.”
Two arrests were made in connection to the warrant, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
“Please be on the lookout for these in your child's possession as they may not be what they appear to be,” they added.
