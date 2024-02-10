As The Press reported at the time, the York Arms in High Petergate closed suddenly in July 2019.

It was just one of several Samuel Smith’s Brewery pubs in the York area which shut that year and have so far failed to reopen, causing consternation amongst customers and local community leaders.

But a job advert has been posted on Gumtree looking for a "live-in joint pub management couple" to run the pub.

The salary is for the couple as pair, meaning £23,500 each.

The York Arms in High Petergate which has been closed since 2019 (Image: Newsquest)

A flat is on offer as part of the deal with utility bills paid by the brewery.

Full training will be provided, the advert says.

A fidelity bond of £1,000 is “essential”, it adds.

The advert states the pub has a “lounge dining room, public bar and an upstairs trade kitchen”.

A closing date of Monday, February 19, has been put on the advert.

More ads posted in bid to reopen pubs in York area

Similar job adverts have been posted on Gumtree for closed Samuel Smiths pubs in the area all looking for live-in joint pub management couples with a joint salary of £47,000 and free accommodation.

The adverts – which all have a closing date of February 19 – have been posted for the Agar Arms in Warthill, Tankard Inn in Rufforth, Sun Inn in Long Marston, Rose and Crown in Askham Richard and Six Bells in Strensall.

The Agar Arms in Warthill (Image: Newsquest)

The Press has previously reported on rules in place at pubs owned by the Samuel Smith’s Brewery.

These include bans on music, bank cards, mobile phones and swearing.

The Press reported in December 2022 that several of its pubs in York had quietly abandoned a ban on customers using their bank cards to pay for drink and food.

This policy had been maintained even in 2020, as businesses across the country were urging customers to make contactless payments amid concerns that banknotes could help spread Covid.

The cash-only rule proved difficult for some licensees, particularly in village pubs where there was no cashpoint nearby from which customers could obtain money.

Last year the brewery went a step further by barring children at its pubs.

Signs banning kids were posted outside a Samuel Smith's Brewery pub in Tockwith and outside at least two of its pubs in York.

The sign at the Boot & Shoe in Tockwith said there was a temporary ban on children inside the pub.

Children were only allowed in the beer garden, where they had to be seated at a table and not running around.

The Kings Arms in Kings Staith and Burns Hotel in Market had briefer signs that said children were not allowed inside.