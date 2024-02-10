The Environment Agency warns that flooding is expected in areas near the Ouse in the city.

This includes King’s Staith, Queen’s Staith and South Esplanade.

Flooding is also expected from Naburn Lock to Selby.

Flooding in King's Staith this morning (Sat, Feb 10) (Image: Dylan Connell)

At 9.30am the Ouse was at 2.74m and rising at the Viking Recorder – 1.9m is the top of the river’s normal range.

The Environment Agency expects the river to peak at 3.30m in the early hours of tomorrow (Sunday, February 11) and start to fall.

But it expects the river to rise again from about 1pm tomorrow to 3.47m by 9pm.

We will continue to monitor levels closely," a spokesperson for the agency said.

"Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water."

Flooding in Queen's Staith this morning (Sat, Feb 10) (Image: Dylan Connell)

Clouds are expected today with rain to follow from 8pm, Met Office forecasters say.

Tomorrow will see rain in the morning changing to clouds by lunchtime, they add.

Elsewhere, flood alerts have been issued for the River Derwent.

The Environment Agency warns that flooding is likely in areas close to the river.

This includes low-lying land around Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Wressle, Wilberfoss and Elvington.

Flooding is also likely in land around The Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton and Priorpot Beck in Norton, the Environment Agency adds.