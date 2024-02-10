Emergency services were on the scene after two vehicles crashed in a North Yorkshire town.
Firefighters were called to Friarage Street, Northallerton, at 6.12pm yesterday (Friday, February 9).
All occupants were out of the vehicle uninjured when they arrived, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
They were left in the care of the police, the spokesperson added.
