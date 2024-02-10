A man and woman were trapped in a car after it entered flood water in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Five fire crews were called to the flooded ford in Colburn Lane, Colburn, shortly before 5.45pm yesterday (Friday, February 9).
The man and woman were rescued from the car by the emergency services.
“Crews used a line to secure the vehicle, walked the occupants to safety, and administered oxygen therapy for shock,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article