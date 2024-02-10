A driver had to be cut from their vehicle after crashing into a bollard in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene in Westbourne Grove, Scarborough, at 4.31am today (Saturday, February 10).
The front wheels of the vehicle were left in the air after the driver crashed into the bollard, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
The driver was left with minor injuries, they added.
“Crews used a ram and stab fast to stabilise the vehicle and a reciprocator saw to cut off the side door,” the spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article