Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene in Westbourne Grove, Scarborough, at 4.31am today (Saturday, February 10).

The front wheels of the vehicle were left in the air after the driver crashed into the bollard, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

The driver was left with minor injuries, they added.

“Crews used a ram and stab fast to stabilise the vehicle and a reciprocator saw to cut off the side door,” the spokesperson said.