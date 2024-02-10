Firefighters rescued a woman stuck in a bath in North Yorkshire.
A crew was called to the scene by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly before 1am today (Saturday, February 10) in Fylingdales.
“Crews assisted the female from the bath and relocated her to the bedroom,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service spokesperson said.
