York-born artist Leah Pendleton’s work was revealed on the side of Fenwick department store this week in proximity to the Coppergate dig of 1976 to 1981.

The Coppergate dig sparked huge interest in York's Viking past (Image: Newsquest)

The piece joins other murals on Foss Walk, York Barbican, Coney Street, and Queen Street – all commissioned or supported by York BID.

The business improvement organisation said the latest addition is part of an ongoing programme to tell stories that reflect York’s unique history and identity through a mural trail, launching this summer.

The new work is said to feature bold lettering formed from different coloured layers, inspired by the nine metres of archaeological layers discovered during the dig.

Rachel Bean, project manager at York BID, said: “York’s 2000-year history is evident everywhere you look, but Leah’s design reminds us that we are all an important part of that history and have something to contribute.

“This is the third mural commissioned by York BID in the last 12 months, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Coppergate Centre and Fenwick for their support."

Leah said: “The design was inspired by photographs of the Coppergate dig, where you can see layers of history being unearthed.

“I wanted to interpret the history of it in an contemporary way using brightly coloured lettering.

“I’ve used the phrase ‘make history every day’ to highlight that each small story contributes to how a place is built and evolves over time.”

The characters dotted around the mural are said to highlight the importance of individual action, while the artefacts represent the deposits unearthed during the dig.