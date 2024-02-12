Antal Racz, 49, then working as a bus driver, was arrested after police received a tip off and raided his home in July 2021.

Evin Kitson-Parker, prosecuting, told York Crown Court officers found more than 800 sexual pictures and videos of children on Racz’ mobile phone. All had been created between June 2018 and July 2021.

Six of the videos and 168 of the pictures were of the most serious category, 431 pictures and one video of the least serious category.

Racz, of Alma Gardens, Ripon, pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children by downloading them from the internet.

He was made subject to a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 40 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also put on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order restricting his use of the internet and enabling police to monitor his usage.

Racz followed proceedings with the help of a Hungarian interpreter. He is originally from Budapest.

His barrister Celine Kart did not give any mitigation after the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris indicated he would suspend the prison sentence.