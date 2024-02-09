Officers carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Ripon.

“A significant quantity of what is suspected to be a Class A and B drugs were seized from the address as well as cash and a number of weapons,” a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

“Two males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs and enquiries are ongoing.”

The spokesperson said the force is “committed to acting on information provided by the public in relation to the illegal supply of drugs in Ripon and the local area”.

“We will act on information we receive from the public to make North Yorkshire a safer place,” they added.

“If you have any information in relation to drugs in your area please use our online form on the North Yorkshire Police website, call 101 or see us in person at one of our many drop in surgeries.”