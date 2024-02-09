North Yorkshire Police say they would like to speak to him after a woman was sexually touched as she walked through a Harrogate bar.

They say it happened at Banyan Bar & Kitchen at about 8.30pm on Friday, December 15.

A police spokesman: "Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he will have information that could assist the investigation.

"Anyone who recognises the person in the image or can help to identify them is asked to email katie.jacobs@northyorkshire.police.uk Or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Jacobs or collar number 1131."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230237996 when passing on information.