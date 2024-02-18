York's Company of Merchant Adventurers presented eight cadets and service personnel from across the region with specially engraved tankards at a ceremony in the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall in Fossgate.

Joe Horsley, the governor of the Company of Merchant Adventurers, said: "We look forward to continuing our close links with the regular, reserve and cadet units of the armed forces, which do so much to contribute to our communities and protect our way of life.”

READ NEXT:

Officer cadet Heather Lyons, from Yorkshire Universities Royal Naval unit, was among the recipients.

During a recent Royal British Legion (RBL) poppy appeal, officer cadet Lyons led a team of volunteers across the Yorkshire region who raised £18,909 for the charity.

Yorkshire sea cadet Polly Whyley, aged 17, joined the cadets at the age of 10. She was also among those recognised during the evening because she is an "outstanding role model to all the cadets, regularly giving her time to volunteer and support the community".