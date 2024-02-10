New figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) show there were 405 cases per 100,000 children (aged zero to 19) of decay-related extractions in NHS hospitals – the highest figure in England.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, said the “dental desert” in York and North Yorkshire has “led to this spike in poor oral health in the city”.

Across England, 66 per cent of extractions – or 31,165 – were down to a primary diagnosis of tooth decay, up 17 per cent from the previous 12 months.

The figure is the equivalent of 236 per 100,000 people in the age group.

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

OHID said this “is likely to reflect a continuing recovery of hospital services following the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Publication of the data comes after the government unveiled its £200 million plan to bolster NHS dentistry in England.

The proposals include £20,000 bonuses for dentists working in under-served communities in a bid to increase appointment capacity by 2.5 million next year.

Mobile dental teams will also be deployed to schools in under-served areas to give 165,000 children preventative fluoride varnish treatments to strengthen their teeth and prevent decay.

'young people need access to free NHS dentistry as a right' - Rachael Maskell MP

Ms Maskell said she welcomed tooth cleaning programmes but added “young people need access to free NHS dentistry as a right”.

“I have been calling on the Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board to prioritise child oral health, and held a summit in the summer to bring a focus to this,” the Labour MP continued.

“Not enough is being done and we need the ICB and Government to ensure that every child gets to see a dentist at least once a year as a matter of priority.

“Sadly the government’s ‘recovery plan’ for NHS dentistry fails to ensure that all children get the oral health care they should expect, and I believe will be undeliverable, as they suggest, as do dentists.

“I believe we need to urgently institute a workable dental plan, reform the dental contract and build a National Dental Service, prioritising children and those most in need of oral health care.”

Package is 'very significant new investment' - Prime Minister

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday (February 7), Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “We know that too many, particularly those living in rural or coastal communities, are still struggling to find appointments."

She added: “This recovery plan will put this right by making NHS dental care faster, simpler and fairer for patients and staff.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image: Hugh Hastings/PA Wire)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the package as a “very significant new investment”.

He told broadcasters on Thursday (February 8) it will “make a significant difference, and quickly”.

The Press approached York Outer MP Julian Sturdy and the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals Trust for comment.