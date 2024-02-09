The jury in the trial of a RAF man accused of sexually assaulting a young woman on the dance floor at Kuda nightclub has been discharged.
The jurors told York Crown Court they could not reach either a unanimous or a majority verdict on any of the four charges faced by Bradley Graham Knight after more than six hours in retirement.
The 26-year-old air specialist denies two charges of sexual assault and two of engaging a person in sexual activity without their consent.
He was stationed at RAF Leeming when the offences allegedly occurred.
The Crown Prosecution Service was given 14 days to decide whether he should have a retrial.
Knight was released on bail including a condition not to enter Kuda nightclub or contact prosecution witnesses.
