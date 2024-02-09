North Yorkshire Police said it carried out a warrant operation at the South Lodge pub in Harrogate Road, Ripon, this morning (Friday, February 9).

Officers seized suspected class-A and class-B drugs at the scene, the force said.

A police spokesperson said the substances will be sent for lab analysis as part of the investigation.

They added: "A number of items were seized including what is believed to be cocaine, cannabis and items relating to drug supply."

The operation was led by Harrogate Outer Neighbourhood Policing team.

Sergeant Pierre Olesqui, from the team, said: "If you have any concerns about drugs in your community, we want to hear from you.

"We regularly act on information supplied by residents who want to ensure their community stays safe and drug-free."