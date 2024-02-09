Entrepreneur and star of Dragon’s Den Sara Davies, award-winning scriptwriters Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, and public health specialist Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, were among six distinguished figures to receive honorary degrees from the University of York between February 6 and February 8., said the academic institution.

Also included were co-CEO of Birmingham Museums Trust Sara Wajid, physicist Professor Hideo Ohno and University of York academic registrar Dr Wayne Campbell.

"You're never to old to learn something new, and you need now to keep learning the whole of your lives."

Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam had some words of wisdom for our graduates as he received his honorary degree this week 🗣️

— University of York (@UniOfYork) February 8, 2024

University of York vice-chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “Our honorary graduates this year demonstrate the significance of creativity, innovation, and communication in making real and impactful contributions to society.

“We are also proud to honour Dr Wayne Campbell for his services to the University of York.

“He has been an inspirational leader whose passion for enhancing student life has helped us to create strong and lasting partnerships with our student community.”

A spokesperson said The University of York confers the honorary degree of Doctor of the University honoris causa on individuals who have made outstanding contributions to society.