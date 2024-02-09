The county's police say it happened at the Buck Inn, Wetherspoons, in Northallerton on Monday, January 22.

Read next:

A force spokesman said: "A couple were heard shouting racial abuse at other customers. When they were asked to leave they became aggressive.

"We are treating the incident as a public order offence and hate crime.

"They are described as in their 50s or 60s and after leaving they got into a large dark-coloured vehicle.

"Officers believe a man and woman pictured by CCTV may have information that could help the investigation."

Police are hunting for a couple shouting racial abuse in Wetherspoons, Northallerton (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone who recognises them or has any other information should email holly.abbott1@nothyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Holly Abbott.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240013460.