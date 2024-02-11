Chef Alessandro Venturi of Spaghetti Junction, a Roman currently living in York, David Ritson of Bobbin Bagels and Big Coat Supper Club, and Harry Johns of Holy Mountain Kitchen, who have already successfully collaborated at various events and venues across the city including York Food Festival, Angel on the Green, Pig & Pastry, and 2 Many Wines, have now received an invitation to cook at a prestigious bakery in Rome.

Now the three cooks will immerse themselves in the world of Italian cuisine, collaborating with local bakers, chefs, and friends to create a menu highlighting classic English dishes with a delightful Italian twist, using the finest fresh local produce.

They say they are thrilled at the prospect of working alongside Cristian Marcellini, one of Italy’s most talented bakers, at the renowned Roman bakery Forno Conti.

Joining the team is Guardian journalist Rachel Roddy, an authority on Roman cuisine and pasta, and Sukiennik Media will document and filming the culinary journey, capturing every moment.

Rachel Roddy

The event's design and graphics are skilfully crafted by Matt Glasby, known for his work with famous music artists like Elton John, Queens of the Stone Age, and more.

Alessandro, was mentored by Michelin-starred chef, Vitantonio Lombardo and worked in kitchens across Europe.

He is already known in York for the A’ROMA PastaBar, a successful street-food truck he used to run in the Shambles Market, and in 2021 he teamed up with Jacopo Di Carlo, who he met in the South of Italy while working at Vitantonio Lombardo, for a pop up at Fossgate Social.

In York he has also worked for Melton's Restaurant in Scarcroft Road and Haxby Bakery and every year takes part in the York Food and Drink Festival doing cooking demonstrations.

Alessandro making pasta (Image: Olivia Brabbs)

He said: "This new collaboration marks the beginning of a beautiful culinary connection between two cities with a rich shared history.

"In return, the Forno Conti team from Rome will be invited to York for another thrilling collaboration later this year.

"Save the date for the first pop-up at Forno Conti in Rome: Saturday, March 2.

"It promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with delicious food, great company, and a celebration of the fusion of culinary traditions."