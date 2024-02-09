Those with electric vehicles will now be able to charge up at Sutton Bank National Park Centre.

Six more chargers are set to be installed at Danby Lodge National Park Centre.

The technology has been funded by BMW UK through its Recharge in Nature partnership with National Parks UK.

Graham Biggs, corporate communications director at BMW UK, said the firm hopes to help meet the target of installing at least 300,000 charging points across the UK by 2030.

“It’s important that the distribution of these chargers is spread right across the UK and we need to ensure that our countryside is brought up to speed with the bigger cities,” he said.

The Recharge in Nature partnership is also supporting community impact and nature restoration projects unique to the individual National Parks.

In the North Yorkshire Moors, the park is using BMW funding to support outdoor volunteering programmes for families and young adults.

The goal is to boost the physical and mental wellbeing of those volunteering and establish a community of committed conservationists.

Heather McNiff, head of outdoor learning and engagement at the North Yorkshire Moors National Park, said: “We’re passionate that everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and so BMW’s funding also supports young people from disadvantaged backgrounds or those with additional accessibility requirements to access the National Park and its volunteering programmes.”