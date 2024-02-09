It is an aerial view over York after a snowfall. The caption in the photo says it dates from "1900s".

The photo is from the City of York Council's fabulous Explore archive.

The caption continues: "The photographer has annotated the picture as 'York Minster and City Walls from 900ft altitude'."

You can see dozens more photos of York in the snow over the years - and even York from the air - through Explore York's wonderful archive of digital images.

All you need to do in order to have a browse is visit images.exploreyork.org.uk/ (just type 'aerial' or 'snow' into the search box if you want to see dozens of historic photos of York over the years).

