Witnesses saw smoke and flames coming from the bonnet of the car – a white Hyundai – at about 11.45am today (Friday, February 9) near Greggs in Foss Island Retail Park.

Andrew Smith was on the scene and told The Press people offered to help put out the blaze with fire extinguishers but were told to stay back as a fire engine was on its way.

“I was shocked, it was quite scary,” the 37-year-old chef from Tang Hall said.

“It happened so fast.

“Within seconds there was smoke and flames coming from the car.”

A fire engine arrived on the scene within minutes, Mr Smith said.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus put out the fire using hoses, he added.

The damage after the fire (Image: Andrew Smith)

People stopped to watch as the firefighters worked at the scene.

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for comment.