A 'slight issue with power' caused the lights to temporarily go out at a visual arts project in York last night (February 8).
'Colour & Light', a projection and sound show lighting up the exterior of York Art Gallery in Exhibition Square, was out of action for 'less than an hour', according to a spokesperson for York BID.
Photographer Matt Lightfoot said on the York Press Camera Club Facebook page this morning: "Sadly a no-show show for the Colour & Light event at our Art Gallery last night due to a leccy fault."
The spokesperson for York BID said that the power was down between 6pm-7pm last night and that the incident should not happen again.
The free, no-ticket event plays every 10 minutes, between 6pm and 9pm daily, between February 7 and February 25.
