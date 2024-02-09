York-based office products supplier Thomas Dick at York Eco Business Centre, Amy Johnson Way in Clifton Moor on the outskirts of the city has ceased to trade and the company’s entire inventory is currently up for sale, with the auction closing from 12pm on Monday (February 12).

Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction, has invited bids on the company’s stock and operational equipment following pending the appointment of liquidators.

The stock on sale includes a range of new office supplies and stationery, office furniture and warehouse equipment from coffee machines to coffee cups and stores shelving to multi-function printers. Items in the auction are suited to trade buyers. All of the lots can be viewed here.

Interested parties are able to bid for products online now until the auction closes from 12pm on Monday, February 12.

Walker Singleton surveyor, Joel Carroll, said: “Thomas Dick has traded for in excess of 90 years and enjoyed a reputation for supplying good and reliable products to local businesses.

“We expect the selection of high-quality office furniture, supplies and support equipment to appeal to a range of buyers, thanks to in part to the company’s great reputation.”

For further information on the online auction and to view the lots, search ‘Walker Singleton Thomas Dick online auction’.