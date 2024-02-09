Flooding is to hit York today (Friday, February 9) after yesterday’s snow and rain, according to the Environment Agency.
The Environment Agency expects the Ouse to be above the top of its normal range (1.9m) by 5pm at the Viking Recorder.
Tomorrow afternoon the river will peak at 2.92m, the agency said.
No flood warnings are in place for York.
A flood alert has been issued for the Lower River Derwent.
Areas most at risk include local roads and low-lying land around Stamford Bridge, Pocklington, Wressle, Wilberfoss and Elvington, an Environment Agency spokesperson said.
Another flood alert is in place for the Upper River Derwent.
This includes land around the Sea Cut at Scalby, Throxenby Beck, Old Malton and Priorpot Beck in Norton.
“We will continue to monitor levels closely,” the Environment Agency spokesperson said.
“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water.”
The high river levels come after yesterday’s snow and rain which prompted a yellow warning from the Met Office.
The warning was stood down at 6am.
In York Met Office forecasters expect clouds this morning with rain to follow from 3pm.
Clouds with sunny intervals are expected tomorrow with temperatures staying between 4C and 8C.
