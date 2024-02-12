Personal trainer Cain North has stage four malignant glioblastoma – an aggressive, fast-growing brain tumour.

He has vowed to use his remaining time alive to help others with brain tumours by raising money for York-based OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity.

“Everyone’s got an end date, and I’m just a step closer to knowing mine. I’m not going to dwell on that, I just want to have the best 12 months possible,” Cain said.

“I don’t have a bucket list because if I ever wanted to do something, I’ve done it.

“There’s no better time than the present, there’s no such thing as tomorrow.”

Cain North the morning before his first operation (Image: Supplied)

Cain first knew something was wrong 10 days before his 22nd birthday.

He returned to his home in Acomb from work at 1079 Fitness near Pocklington and started walking in circles, blinking repeatedly, then his lips turned blue.

Cain had six seizures that night and woke up in York Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Scans later showed the brain tumour.

Cain North after his first operation (Image: Supplied)

He went into hospital for an operation to remove the growth.

But a few weeks later a scan revealed that the tumour had returned and a second operation was needed.

Cain’s brother Shay, 24, and his best friends Cam and Max set up a Go Fund Me page that raised £5,100 to pay for the travel to Leeds and Hull for surgery and radiotherapy.

When radiotherapy finished in September 2023 he started work on helping others with brain tumours.

Cain North at the 6km walk to hope which he organised (Image: Supplied)

Cain organised a 6km ‘walk to hope’ and raised more than £5,500 for brain tumour research.

Shay, Cam and Max raised more funds through a Tough Mudder run, charity football matches, taking on the Great North Run and Yorkshire Marathon.

A ‘Bonkers Brain Bingo’ event before Christmas raised around £6,000.

'I’m only one person but together we can make a difference'





In total Cain has raised more than £16,000 for charity and he plans to keep going.

“I will work with OSCAR’s for as long as I possibly can, and want to make the most of the precious time I have,” he said.

“When I see what kids with brain tumours are going through it makes me feel special that I can help.

“I’m only one person but together we can make a difference. We are much stronger and better all together.”

Phil Martinez, charity manager of OSCAR’s, said: “Cain is the most incredible person, and it’s beyond amazing that he’s decided to dedicate his precious time to helping others.

“He’s already made a huge difference to children with brain tumours, and we’re so grateful for everything he’s doing to help support the charity.

“Through his positivity and energy, Cain has found us a whole host of new volunteers and businesses to help OSCAR’s.

“If anyone is inspired by Cain’s story and wants to support his mission, then we would love to hear from them.”

To donate to Cain’s fundraiser go to his JustGiving page titled: Target 24’.