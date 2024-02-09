Omaze winner Graham Dunlop, 52, went to collect a battered leather chair he bought from a woman online who said he could have it for free as long as he donated money to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

He made his donation but then decided to enter the Omaze prize draw after spotting it was supporting the charity.

Now, Graham has won the keys to a spectacular Spanish villa worth over £3 million as well as £250,000 in cash all down to the second-hand armchair.

The chair is still owned by Graham and his family and is often used by one of his pet dogs Maisy, whom he may rename 'Omaisy' after scooping the Omaze Grand Prize.

Dad of 2 wins Omaze Mallorca villa

The magnificent four-bedroom villa in Mallorca is complete with a swimming pool and stunning mountain views.

Explaining why he entered the Omaze competition, Graham said: "The reason I entered the draw is quite random really, I’d been after an armchair for my home office for a while and one popped up on Gumtree.

''I went to pick it up but when we arrived the woman refused to take any money for it.

''Instead, she asked that we put something towards an Alzheimer’s charity, as her late husband had dementia.

''So I made a donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK, then saw that they’d also partnered with Omaze, so I bought an entry to the Superdraw on top.

''I didn't give it a second thought and had totally forgotten I’d even entered.

“My wife didn’t like the look of my lucky chair at first, but of course, she absolutely loves it now!

''You could say my £3 million prize cost me an armchair and a leg! I’ll bring the chair out here for sure, although it might look a bit odd next to the pool.”

The property comes mortgage-free and with all legal fees covered.

Graham, who bought his winning entry for £75, has been married to his wife Amanda for 15 years and they have two children, an 18-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son.

When Omaze first contacted Graham to tell him he’d won a prize, he had forgotten he’d entered.

He celebrated his huge win “the best way a British man can” by “popping the kettle on having a cup of tea”.

He continued: “This villa is simply stunning, I love the design of the place and the views are spectacular.

''I just can’t believe it's all ours - even if I jumped in the pool I don’t think it would sink in!

“We love Spain but never dreamed we’d ever own a place here - especially one like this! I might have to work on my Spanish a bit - although I can order a cerveza with no problems!

“I’ve got a large extended family that we’ve not seen for a while - I’m really looking forward to getting us all together out here.”

He added: “I’ve never won anything before - but this is worth waiting 52 years for! I’m not sure what we’re going to do long term yet.

''We’ll definitely be enjoying a few family holidays here - whatever we decide, this win is fantastic for our family’s future.”

As well as making Graham a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw, Mallorca, also raised £3,100,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, in just six weeks.

Dementia is the UK’s leading cause of death, claiming more than 74,000 lives in 2022. Sadly, if nothing changes, one in two people will be directly affected by the condition, either by caring for someone with it, developing it themselves, or both.

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re delighted that Omaze, and all those who entered the Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw in Mallorca, have raised a phenomenal £3,100,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Nearly a million people in the UK have dementia, and we urgently need to find more and better treatments so that we can take away the fear, harm and heartbreak that this devastating condition causes.

“The vital funds raised will support our Clinical Accelerator Programme, which will boost clinical research taking place in the NHS and ultimately speed up progress towards a cure. This is an exciting step forward in our efforts to transform the lives of people affected by dementia

“Thank you Omaze, and everyone who entered, for standing with us for a cure.”