A CAR has flipped onto its side after coming off the road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 6.15pm yesterday (February 8) to Beckwithshaw near Harrogate.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision.
“The vehicle had left the road and come to rest on its side at the bottom of an embankment.
“The driver was uninjured but could not exit the vehicle due to it being on its side.
“Crew used small tools to remove the windscreen to allow the occupant to climb out.”
