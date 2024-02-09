POLICE are cracking down on antisocial behaviour in a North Yorkshire town.
The county’s police force say they have recently seen an increase in reports of anti social behaviour within the area around Stutton Road in Tadcaster.
A police spokesman said: “The local Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware that these incidents are linked and are working with partner agencies to put a strategy in place to resolve the issues.
“If you've witnessed any incidents or been the victim of anti social behaviour please report it to North Yorkhsire Police on 101 and quote reference number 12240022678.”
