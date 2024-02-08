North Yorkshire Police says officers are becoming 'increasingly concerned' for Orlan Meacham, who got off a coach this morning (Thursday, February 8) in York but failed to return to it.

A police spokesperson said Orlan had visited York for the day on a coach trip and was due to return to the coach at 2pm this afternoon but didn’t arrive.

The last confirmed sighting of Orlan was at 12pm in Parliament Street outside Marks & Spencer. Footage shows that Orlan then crossed the road into Piccadilly, police said.

The spokesperson added: "Orlan Meacham who is from Bristol suffers with Parkinson’s.

"Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Orlan’s welfare due to the falling temperatures and the fact that she doesn’t know York.

"Extensive inquiries are taking place to try and locate Orlan which include searches in the city, CCTV trawls and checking with hospitals, trains, buses and taxi companies for any information."

Orlan was wearing a grey bobble hat, a red coat and was pushing a grey framed walker.

If you have any information which will assist with the search for Orlan please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12240024067.

Any immediate sightings should be reported on 999.