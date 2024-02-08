North Yorkshire Police earlier on Thursday (February 9) said officers were becoming 'increasingly concerned' for Orlan Meacham, who got off a coach in York but failed to return to it.

A police spokesperson said Orlan had visited York for the day on Thursday on a coach trip and was due to return to the coach at 2pm but didn’t arrive.

The last confirmed sighting of Orlan was at 12pm in Parliament Street outside Marks & Spencer. Footage shows that Orlan then crossed the road into Piccadilly, police said.

However, shortly after 9pm on Thursday, police said Orlan had been found.

A spokesperson said: "North Yorkshire Police is pleased to report that Orlan, the 70-year-old who was missing in York today has this evening been found and she is safe and well."