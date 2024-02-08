Police searching for a 70-year-old woman with Parkinson's who went missing in York city centre say she has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police earlier on Thursday (February 9) said officers were becoming 'increasingly concerned' for Orlan Meacham, who got off a coach in York but failed to return to it.
A police spokesperson said Orlan had visited York for the day on Thursday on a coach trip and was due to return to the coach at 2pm but didn’t arrive.
The last confirmed sighting of Orlan was at 12pm in Parliament Street outside Marks & Spencer. Footage shows that Orlan then crossed the road into Piccadilly, police said.
However, shortly after 9pm on Thursday, police said Orlan had been found.
A spokesperson said: "North Yorkshire Police is pleased to report that Orlan, the 70-year-old who was missing in York today has this evening been found and she is safe and well."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article