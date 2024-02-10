Over the years it has witnessed many changes - and lost many things held dear by Press readers.

So when we asked you "If you could bring one thing back to York, what would it be?" - we were not surprised by a cascade of answers.

Everything from Waterworld and Woolworths, to the Willow and the Wimpy was mentioned by scores of followers of The Press on Facebook.

We had so many replies that we have had to split this article into two parts!

We've dipped into some of the replies - see if you agree with them.

Here are the top 9 things Press readers would bring back to York (part one):

Much missed by readers - Waterworld at Monks Cross, York.

1. Alick Howard: “The Vikings!"

2. Paul G Taylor: "The burning of the Viking longship on the Ouse"

3. Rachel Harrison: "Cafe Concerto"

4. Stephen Cummings: "Wimpy and Davygate Arcade"

5. Gemma Clark: "Woolworths"

6. Mike Collingwood: "C&A"

1988: The York City fireworks at Clifford Tower

7. Alistair Lawrence: "Banks Music!"

8. Sarah Swallow: "Helter-skelter at Homestead Park, Waterworld, the Willow disco. I know that's three!"

9. Jenny Molloy: "Firework display at Clifford's Tower."

What do you miss? Join the conversation online at Why We Love York - Memories. Find us at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia.