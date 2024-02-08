A car caught fire in a residential street in a York suburb, the fire service said.
Firefighters rushed to the scene in Briar Avenue, Acomb, shortly before 4pm today (Thursday, February 8).
The crews used hose reels jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
