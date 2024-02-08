North Yorkshire Police say the attempted moped theft happened in Upper Poppleton on Thursday, February 1 and three people were seen at an address in Station Road, close to the railway crossing, and attempted to steal a moped.

A police spokesman said: "Despite being unsuccessful in doing so they caused damage to the vehicle.

"They returned the following evening at about 7.30pm in what is believed to be a further attempt to take the vehicle however it had already been moved to a different location previously.

"Following the second incident the three suspects were chased through the village towards the direction of the A59.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are asking anyone who may have witnessed this group in the area around this time to get in touch using the details below.

"All three suspects were described as young men wearing dark clothing. Two of them are described as being around 6ft tall and the third is described as a little shorter."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including anyone will any CCTV or doorbell-camera footage, is asked to email david.waite@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240020295 when making any contact.