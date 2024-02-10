Rievaulx Terrace, owned by the National Trust stands above the picturesque Rievaulx Abbey and offers majestic views down to the Cistercian ruin.

Visitors first follow the path along a short woodland walk amongst wildlife and are then greeted by the Terrace where you can relax, breathe in the fresh air and stride out in the wide-open space.

The Terrace is well known for its beautiful temple follies that dominate each end. At the southern end sits the rotunda Tuscan Temple, designed in the late 1750s and inspired by the Temple of Vesta at Tivoli near Rome.

To the far northern end of the Terrace is the impressive Ionic Temple, inspired by the Temple of Fortuna Virilis in Rome and resembles a scaled-down version of the famous Maison Carree at Nimes. This is open to visitors who can enjoy its painted ceilings and ornate furnishings.

While visiting, there is also opportunity to learn the story of Rievaulx Terrace’s past, from its beginnings as part of the Rievaulx Abbey estate.

Keith McKee, Welcome Manager at Rievaulx Terrace said: "Since the Covid pandemic we have been working hard to make this wonderful site available on a more frequent basis and this season sees us opening every Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday until the first weekend in November. We really hope this allows many more visitors to come and appreciate all that the Terrace has to offer.

"From a delightful woodland walk; the expansive open terrace giving amazing views to the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey; a host of wild flowers including snowdrops, primroses, cowslips, wild orchids to mention but a few; and the historic Ionic Temple, the Terrace truly encompasses nature, beauty and history for everyone.”

Rievaulx Terrace is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am – 4pm, with last entry at 3pm. Admission is £6.50 for an adult, £3.25 for a child and £16.25 for a family, with free admission for National Trust members and under fives.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/rievaulx-terrace