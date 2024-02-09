Kiera McNamee works as a freelance model and studies at the University of York.

In March the 33-year-old from Wigginton will go up against competitors from across the UK to be crowned Mrs Galaxy.

The winner gets to jet off to Orlando, Florida, to compete in international pageants with all costs covered.

Kiera regularly works in conjunction with Cats Protection charity shops in York (Image: Kiera McNamee)

“I’m nothing like the other girls,” Kiera tells The Press. “They have been doing it longer than me.

“I’ve never done this before but I’m really excited.”

Kiera started modelling two years ago and says she has now been around the world with her career.

She has modelled for Amazon and on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

“I wish I did it earlier,” Kiera explains. “I love the travelling and meeting people.”

She studied law in Ireland before moving to York.

After moving to the city she studied media, makeup and design at York College before continuing with her studies at university.

Getting on the pageant circuit

The idea of entering a pageant came to Kiera when talking to a contestant in London.

She says it made her realise the circuit is much friendlier than it's portrayed on television.

Now she is busy with preparations.

“I’ve been getting great support from my university. The people of York have gone out of their way to support me,” Kiera says. “I’m very humbled by that.”

Kiera has been making appearances at charities and businesses in York to raise awareness of Tourette’s and Crohn’s disease as part of her 'pageant platform'.

Her husband, Paul Lytton, suffers from Tourette’s.

He is a magician and has entertained celebrities and members of the Royal Family.

Kiera raised £300 for charity through a magic night hosted by her husband at the Red Lion pub in Merchantgate (Image: Kiera McNamee)

Kiera was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the start of the year.

She wants to draw on her personal experiences to raise awareness of the conditions.

“I want to educate myself so I can educate others,” she says.

Kiera regularly works with Cats Protection charity shops in York to help promote slow fashion.

She describes herself as an “advocate for making fashion choices that are kinder to people and the planet”.

Kiera hopes to raise £2k for charity

Kiera hopes to raise £2,000 for the Christie Charity through her journey to become Mrs Galaxy.

She raised £300 for the charity through a magic night hosted by her husband at the Red Lion pub in Merchantgate.

Kiera has been sponsored by Frank Kerr, owner of Miss Diva ladies clothing shop in Low Petergate, for her pageant journey.

The Mrs Galaxy pageant takes place on Sunday, March 24, at the Village Hotel, Warrington.

To keep up with Kiera’s pageant journey follow her on Instagram (@mrsgalaxyyork23_24_kiera_m).