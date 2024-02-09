The Thornborough Henges, near Ripon, are three giant, circular earthworks, each more than 600 feet in diameter, which date from between 3000 to 2500 BC.

Collectively known as the ‘Stonehenge of the North’, the three henges form a line running roughly north-south and are thought to have been part of a prehistoric 'ritual landscape' - including several round barrows - which stretches from Ferrybridge to Catterick along a route described as a ‘prehistoric forerunner to the A1’.

The landscape is said to be comparable with Salisbury Plain in south-west England - and probably the most important single ancient site between Stonehenge and the Orkney Islands in Scotland. The Thornborough Henges run south to north, with the tree-covered third henge at the north (Image: English Heritage)

Although there are no standing stones, today all three henges are visible as massive circular banks up to four metres high, with encircling ditches.

A year ago, two of the henges - the central and southern ones – were gifted into the legal ownership of Historic England. Managed by English Heritage, they were opened up for members of the public to visit free.

But the woodland-covered northern henge – the best preserved of the three – remained in private ownership.

Until now.

English Heritage announced today that the third and final henge had now been bought, with support from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Jamie Ritblat and family, and The SCS Trust.

Close-up detail of the tree-covered northern henge, which has just been bought by English Heritage (Image: English Heritage)

It means that the three henges are now under one single owner for the first time in at least 1,500 years, English Heritage says.

More importantly, it says the acquisition ‘not only guarantees public access in perpetuity to the entirety of this remarkable Neolithic monument but allows English Heritage to share with visitors the full story of Thornborough Henges’.

English Heritage chair Gerard Lemos said: “The Thornborough Henges are a remarkable survivor from the prehistoric past, from deep, deep history.

“We are incredibly proud that all three henges are now reunited under one single owner and their future secure.

"English Heritage will ensure that the entire monument is given the care it deserves. Reuniting the henges like this means that the public is now able to explore all three and re-connect with the people who gathered here 4,500 years ago.”

Aerial image of the central of the three Thornborough Henges, which is already open to the public (Image: English Heritage)

Currently covered by woodland, English Heritage says the northern henge is the best preserved of the three – and one of the best preserved henges in the country – and gives a strong impression of how the others would have appeared originally.

Entry to Thornborough Henges is free, although the northern henge remains closed for now since several trees were damaged in the recent storms.

English Heritage says it is carrying out work to ensure the northern henge is ready to welcome visitors soon.

“Later this year, the northern henge will receive new interpretation explaining its significance,” a spokesperson said.

The henges are 'remarkable', says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in whose Richmond constituency they are to be found (Image: Agency)

The henges are at West Tanfield in North Yorkshire – near to Ripon and in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Richmond constituency.

Mr Sunak said: "Having recently visited the henges site, I know how truly remarkable the totality of the monument is. Bringing all three henges together in the ownership of English Heritage ensures their preservation and enhances the charity's ability to tell the story of the earthworks."