This was the freezing weather front that hit us six years ago in February 2018.

The Beast from the East led to weeks of freezing temperatures, heavy snow, and heavy winds.

It was the result of anticyclone Hartmut which brought a cold wave from a large Arctic airmass to Great Britain.

Although Hartmut was centred on Scandinavia its sheer size meant the impact was felt across Europe.

Beast of the East hits York in February 2018 - photo by Paul Hildreth

Sadly, some 17 fatalities were recorded in the UK during the two weeks from Hartmut’s formation on February 22 to its end on March 5, 2018.

Our archive photos from across York - many from our Press Camera Club members - take us back to that time and show our region under the beast's snowy grip.

Let's hope this current snowy spell is not such a beast.

